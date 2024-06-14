Karishma Tanna gives fans a peek inside her luxe abode and dreams of working with SRK

Karishma Tanna Opens the Doors to Her Luxurious Mumbai Abode, Reveals Interest in Working with SRK

Actor Karishma Tanna recently lifted the curtains on her daily lifestyle and mentioned enjoying traditional South Indian dishes every Sunday. In a recent interview, the Scoop star took viewers on a guided tour of her dream home in Mumbai, unveiling exquisite interior designs and personal touches throughout the stately property.

From spacious high ceilings and tailored curtains to a treasured Marshall speaker, Tanna fondly described each unique furnishing and its meaning. Neutral white and gray hues provide a serene backdrop for collecting idols of Gautam Buddha, an inspirational figure she and her husband both admire. The couple especially relishes barbecues on their picturesque balcony during winter evenings.

Tanna's day begins at 8 AM with gentle yoga and detox water to energize for workout sessions and weight training. Sundays are reserved for indulging favorite southern staples like idli and dosa with her spouse. Although social media once consumed her spare hours, she now prioritizes quality time with loved ones over online distractions.

The entertainer displayed a playful side by reviewing youth slang and sharing glimpses into fictional personalities she relates to. Tanna dazzled viewers with her effervescent charm while hoping for a collaborative project with the illustrious Shah Rukh Khan, praising his down-to-earth humility and talents.