PM distributes portfolios among his new council of ministers

June 10, 2024, New Delhi: The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers :-

Shri Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

CABINET MINISTERS

Shri Raj Nath Singh

Minister of Defence.

Shri Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of Rural Development.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs.

Shri Manohar Lal

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.

Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy

Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel.

Shri Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Educatnion.

Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Minister of Civil Aviation.

Shri Pralhad Joshi

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Shri Jual Oram

Minister of Tribal Affairs.

Shri Giriraj Singh

Minister of Textiles.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways;

Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

Shri Bhupender Yadav

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Culture; and

Minister of Tourism.

Smt. Annpurna Devi

Minister of Women and Child Development

Shri Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of Minority Affairs.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Labour and Employment; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Shri Chirag Paswan

Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Shri C R Patil

Minister of Jal Shakti.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE

Shri Jitin Prasada

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Shri Pankaj Chaudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Shri Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Shri Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shri Ram Nath Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Shri Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Smt. Anupriya Patel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Shri V. Somanna

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sushri Sobha Karandlaje

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Shri Kirtivardhan Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Shri B. L. Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shri Shantanu Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Shri Suresh Gopi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

Dr. L. Murugan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Shri Ajay Tamta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shri Kamlesh Paswan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Shri Bhagirath Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Shri Satish Chandra Dubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

Shri Sanjay Seth

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Shri Ravneet Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Shri Durgadas Uikey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse

Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Shri Sukanta Majumdar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Smt. Savitri Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Shri Tokhan Sahu

Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Shri Harsh Malhotra

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Shri Murlidhar Mohol

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Shri George Kurian

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Shri Pabitra Margherita

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.