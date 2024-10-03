back to top
Search
    IndiaPilgrims Get First-Ever View Of Kailash Peak From Inside Indian Territory
    India

    Pilgrims Get First-Ever View Of Kailash Peak From Inside Indian Territory

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    Pithoragarh: Pilgrims on Thursday had the first-ever view of the sacred Kailash peak believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva from the Old Lipulekh pass inside the Indian territory.

    The Old Lipulekh pass is situated in the Vyas valley of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand and it carries immense religious significance.

    Earlier, pilgrims had to travel to Tibet Autonomous Region for a view of the peak. This is the first batch of pilgrims to view the Kailash peak from inside the Indian territory.

    “The first batch of five pilgrims had a view of the peak from the Old Lipulekh pass. It was an emotionally overwhelming experience for them,” Pithoragarh's District Tourist Officer Kriti Chandra Arya said.

    They reached Gunji camp on Wednesday. They had to trek 2.5 km to the Old Lipulekh pass for a view of the peak, he said.

    “All the five pilgrims were extremely excited and were in tears when they viewed the sacred Kailash peak from a point prepared at the Old Lipulekh pass for the purpose,” Arya who accompanied the pilgrims said.

    The batch consisted of Neeraj and Mohini from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Amandeep Kumar Jindal from Chandigarh, and Kewal Krishan and Narendra Kumar from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, he said.

    The trip was organised by the Uttarakhand department as part of a pilot project with the traditional Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Tibet Autonomous Region remaining suspended for several years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Congress storm’ on its way in Haryana; ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ will be opened in every corner: Rahul
    Next article
    Simpolo Tiles & Bathware Unveils Revolutionary New Collections at ‘Perspective-2025’ Annual Product Launch Event in Cochin
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BPCL signs pact with Mumbai Port to set up green fuel ecosystem

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Mumbai: State-owned BPCL has inked an initial pact...

    Kalyani Strategic Systems partners with AM General, Mandus Group to co-develop next-gen artillery

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a wholly-owned...

    ICICI Bank partners with MakeMyTrip to launch co-branded credit card

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday announced...

    Goyal meets business leaders in US to seek investment in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gandhi ji I Profess to Know

    Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman Hindustan Group of Institutions Launches his...

    BPCL signs pact with Mumbai Port to set up green...