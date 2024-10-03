back to top
Search
    IndiaCongress storm’ on its way in Haryana; ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ will be...
    India

    Congress storm’ on its way in Haryana; ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ will be opened in every corner: Rahul

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    NUH/MAHENDRAGARH: Asserting that a “Congress storm” is on its way in , Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party would form the government which will be one for the poor and farmers, and a ‘mohabbat ki dukan' will be opened in every corner of the state.

    Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Nuh that had witnessed violence last year after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

    The fight is between ‘mohabbat' (love) and ‘nafrat' (hatred). The Congress spreads love while the BJP spreads “hatred”, Gandhi said on the last day of campaigning.

    “The most important thing is brotherhood. Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they spread hatred. In whichever state they go, somewhere they talk about language, somewhere they talk about religion and somewhere they speak about caste.

    “Hatred has to be ended. is not a country of hatred, it is the country of ‘mohabbat'… it is the country of ‘mohabbat ki dukan', not ‘nafrat ka bazaar',” said Gandhi.

    Gandhi, who is the leader of opposition in the , said hatred would only weaken the country and spread sorrow and fear.

    “We will not let this hatred win. Love, brotherhood and unity will win in the country… Love is the only antidote to hatred. Love spreads brotherhood and with love, the country progresses. We talk about love but they (BJP) spread hatred and try to break the country,” he said.

    Gandhi said the Congress would form the government in Haryana as the people of the state have decided it.

    “I don't know if you have noticed or not, but earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to talk about 56 inches, now his face has completely changed. A Congress party wave is coming in Haryana, a storm is coming and after this, a government for the poor and farmers will be formed.

    “A government of ‘mohabbat (love)' and not nafrat (hatred)' will be formed. In every corner, a ‘mohabbat ki dukan (shop to spread love)' will be opened,” he said.

    Holding a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said it has protected the rights of the poor, farmers, and labourers but “the BJP and the RSS were hell-bent on attacking the Constitution.” “The fight is about this. If the Constitution does not remain, then you, the poor, would not have anything. Your land, money, and water will vanish. These will go into the hands of the select 20-25 people,” he said.

    Hitting out at Modi over the issue of unemployment, he said the PM keeps making claims about development but he cannot make people understand how he took Haryana to the “top position in terms of unemployment”.

    “Modi ji runs the government of ‘arabpatis'. He waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of 20-25 people,” he alleged and asked the gathering how much debt of farmers, labourers and the poor was waived by Modi.

    Money is being taken out of the pockets of the common people, Gandhi said as he talked about the “rising” prices of fuel and cooking gas cylinders and the “higher” cost of private school .

    He attacked the BJP-RSS at another rally in Mahendragarh, accusing them of not believing in the Constitution and wanting to “destroy” it.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Prime accused in 2008 Malegaon case Thakur blames SIMI for blast that killed 6 persons
    Next article
    Pilgrims Get First-Ever View Of Kailash Peak From Inside Indian Territory
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BPCL signs pact with Mumbai Port to set up green fuel ecosystem

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Mumbai: State-owned BPCL has inked an initial pact...

    Kalyani Strategic Systems partners with AM General, Mandus Group to co-develop next-gen artillery

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a wholly-owned...

    ICICI Bank partners with MakeMyTrip to launch co-branded credit card

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday announced...

    Goyal meets business leaders in US to seek investment in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gandhi ji I Profess to Know

    Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman Hindustan Group of Institutions Launches his...

    BPCL signs pact with Mumbai Port to set up green...