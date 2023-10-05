Physics Wallah launches Fastrack course for NEET 2024 aspirants

Jammu Tawi: Physics Wallah (PW), a leading unicorn Ed-Tech company that has played a pivotal role in democratizing education at scale in India, has launched a new tech-enabled offline center, PW Vidyapeeth, in Jammu city and classes for this academic session will commence in November 2023 with the commencement of Fastrack course for NEET 2024 aspirants. Admissions for the next session have also started and JEE & NEET aspirants can visit for counseling & admission inquiries for foundation courses for classes 8th, 9th & 10th and JEE & NEET courses for classes 11th &12th along with droppers batch. NEET 2024 aspirants have a great opportunity to prepare for the NEET exam by benefiting from the Fastrack course which covers the entire syllabus over a course duration of 120 days, followed by all India test series and with the best support of our highly qualified faculty.

NEET 2024 aspirants have shown huge excitement over the launch of the Fastrack course and

are lining up for enrolment inorder to be fully prepared for NEET 2024 exam. Students can obtain information on topics related to admissions, scholarships, registration, courses, fees, counseling, and other relevant details by visiting Info centres located at 9 B/C, Near DIVA, Government Hospital Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. PW Vidyapeeth currently operates 67 centers across India, with a student base of over 1.5 lakh students. PW is expanding its offline presence by opening 33 more centers. The offline Vidyapeeth centers offer a comprehensive curriculum covering everything students need to learn for JEE/NEET, and Physics Wallah consistently delivers exceptional results. About Physics Wallah (PW) Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education at scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching across 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 31 million students through its 61 YouTube channels in 8 vernacular languages. Progressing from a YouTube channel in 2014 to the PW Company in 2020 and a Unicorn in 2022, PW has more than 10 million paid students on the PW App. PW has expanded into 22+ test prep categories and has 67 tech-enabled offline Vidyapeeth centres and 16 Pathshala (hybrid) centers across the country. PW is a student's lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational journey, from a student to a self-sufficient skilled professional.