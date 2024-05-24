Pepsico India launches ‘GATORADE’in J&K

Jammu Tawi:PepsiCo Indiais expanding its beverage offerings in Jammu & Kashmir with the launch of its iconic hydration brand, Gatorade® for the first time in the market.Gatorade® is known for its commitment to inspire young individuals to lead active lifestyles and reinstates the important role hydration plays in helping them unlock their full potential.Gatorade® will be available in Jammu & Kashmir in all three of its flavors:Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon.

With the rollout of Gatorade® across Jammu & Kashmir, PepsiCo India will further the brand's ongoing ‘Sweat Makes You Shine' messaging and campaign in the state. Beyond refueling audiences physically to combat dehydration, Gatorade® will inspire all consumers with the confidence and self-belief they need to achieve peak performance.

The launch of Gatorade® was celebrated by a marquee event in Jammu in the presence of renowned personalities including VivrantSharma,Ajay Sharma, Head Coach, Seniors of JKCA, Brig. Anil Gupta, Member of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), and Shubham Khajuria, Current Captain- Jammu & Kashmir cricket team and former India U19 player. The event also welcomed PepsiCo India leadership and Anurag Jaipuria,Owner- Jai Beverages Pvt. Limited. These designated guests engaged in a conversation that highlighted Gatorade®'s role in hydration and maintaining an active lifestyle, positioning it as the preferred choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India says, “Backed by GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute), Gatorade has consistently been at the forefront of hydration, delivering athletes and people with active lifestyles the essential means to enhance their performance through consistent replenishment. We are thrilled to bring Gatorade to Jammu & Kashmir and are hopeful that we inspire professional athletes or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle across the region to keep pushing the limits and stay hydrated in their fitness journey with Gatorade.”

Saurabh Sharma, Director PepsiCo- North, East and Central said, “As we introduce Gatorade in Jammu & Kashmir, I'm absolutely thrilled. Our goal is to inspire everyone in the region, be they athletes or those who follow active lifestyle, to stay hydrated and pursue their goals with the support of Gatorade every step of the way.”

Sami Butt, VP Sales, and Marketing, Jai Beverages Pvt Ltd said, “Gatorade believes in the importance of staying active and healthy. We're happy to bring Gatorade to Jammu & Kashmir, hoping to motivate athletes and active individuals to stay hydrated and reach their goals.”

Gatorade® is available in 3 variants – Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon in 250 ml packsacrossall traditional and modern retail outlets as well as leading e-commerce platforms.