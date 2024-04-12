Search
People’s Miseries ‘Increased Manifold’ In Last 10 Years: Solanki

, Apr 12: AICC incharge for Jammu and affairs Bharatsinh Solanki on Friday slammed BJP-led central government for its “misrule” and said people's miseries “increased manifold” in the last 10 years.
He accused the BJP of misleading the nation on various fronts, claiming that it has failed to fulfil any of its promises to the people.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Solanki, who was flanked by AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the “best of spreading falsehood by hollow slogans and his government is best to serve the interests of big corporate houses only.”
“The Congress-led UPA government had launched various policies and welfare programmes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden sections of society and strengthened the nation by establishing peace, progress and prosperity, as a result India emerged as a strong nation,” he said.
The Congress leader accused the BJP of pursuing “divisive politics” and said secularism alone can maintain the unity and integrity of the country.
“The BJP had come to power (in 2014) on the promise of providing two crore annually to the youth of the country besides bringing ‘good days' for the common people by checking price rise and inflation, apart from other such things like bringing (back) black money and exposing corruption.
“Contrary to this, the Modi government only brought many miseries for the common people through huge taxations amidst unprecedented price hike and record unemployment coupled with a series of recruitment scams which have frustrated the unemployed youth,” he said.
Referring to the Congress' election manifesto, Solanki claimed the party has numerous pro-people policies and schemes for every section of society and region. (Agencies)

“Cooking Mutton In Sawan, Hurting Sentiments Of People”: PM Modi Slams Opposition Leaders
