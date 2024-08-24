back to top
    Jammu KashmirPDP releases its manifesto for J&K Assembly elections
    Jammu Kashmir

    PDP releases its manifesto for J&K Assembly elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 24: The PDP on Saturday released its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of and 's statehood.

    It also promised to advocate for diplomatic initiatives between and Pakistan, and establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange.
    The manifesto was released at a function at the party headquarters here by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior leaders of the party.
    The manifesto titled ‘People's Aspirations' also talks about advocating a regional free-trade area and shared economic market, striving for revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Enemy Act, as well as its commitment to revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

    It also promises to revisit and address the cases of “unjust” job terminations – referring to the sacking of J-K Government employees over terror abetment charges.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

