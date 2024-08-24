back to top
Search
    SportsCricketPCB offers free entry to fans for final two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh...
    SportsCricket

    PCB offers free entry to fans for final two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a move to encourage more fans to witness the conclusion of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Board has announced that entry will be free for the final two days of play.

    With the three-match series being part of the Test Championship, the PCB wants to give more fans a chance to support both sides as they battle it out at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. By removing ticket costs for Saturday and Sunday, when play usually sees bigger crowds due to it being the weekend, more families and students will have the opportunity to experience the tension and excitement of Test cricket live.

    To make the offer appealing, the Board will also refund those who have already paid for access on the last two days.

    In other news from Pakistan cricket, Australian Tony Hemming has taken over as the new Head Curator. He arrives with an impressive resume having held similar positions across various Australian venues as well as being responsible for Dubai's match surfaces during his time in the UAE. Hemming's expertise will be crucial with Pakistan looking to improve their home record as part of their World Test Championship ambitions over the next couple of years.

    His experience could play a key role in producing pitches that better balance bat and ball compared to recent surfaces in Pakistan. Only by winning matches on their own soil do they stand any chance of competing at the top of the WTC table and securing a final spot.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How “Black Myth: Wukong” Became the Fastest Selling Game in History After Just 3 Days
    Next article
    PDP releases its manifesto for J&K Assembly elections
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Shikhar Dhawan hangs up his boots after glittering ODI career spanning nearly two decades

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dhawan hangs up his boots after stellar ODI career One...

    Hubli Tigers defeat Bengaluru Blasters in unprecedented three super overs thriller

    Northlines Northlines -
    In what was undoubtedly one of the most thrilling...

    Washington Sundar emerging as frontrunner to succeed R Ashwin as India’s premier off-spinner

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dinesh Karthik reveals Washington Sundar emerging as next premier...

    ‘I Am At Peace’: Shikhar Dhawan Retires a ‘Happy Man’ After Living His India Dream For Over a Decade

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 24: Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Judicial Academy hosts sensitisation program on POCSO and POSH Acts...

    France Launches Terror Probe Following Explosion Near Synagogue

    Mallikarjun Kharge : Shortage of jobs due to govt’s ‘anti-youth policies’,...