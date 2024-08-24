PCB offers free entry to fans for final two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi

In a move to encourage more fans to witness the conclusion of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that entry will be free for the final two days of play.

With the three-match series being part of the World Test Championship, the PCB wants to give more fans a chance to support both sides as they battle it out at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. By removing ticket costs for Saturday and Sunday, when play usually sees bigger crowds due to it being the weekend, more families and students will have the opportunity to experience the tension and excitement of Test cricket live.

To make the offer appealing, the Board will also refund those who have already paid for access on the last two days.

In other news from Pakistan cricket, Australian Tony Hemming has taken over as the new Head Curator. He arrives with an impressive resume having held similar positions across various Australian venues as well as being responsible for Dubai's match surfaces during his time in the UAE. Hemming's expertise will be crucial with Pakistan looking to improve their home record as part of their World Test Championship ambitions over the next couple of years.

His experience could play a key role in producing pitches that better balance bat and ball compared to recent surfaces in Pakistan. Only by winning matches on their own soil do they stand any chance of competing at the top of the WTC table and securing a final spot.