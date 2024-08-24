How “Black Myth: Wukong” Became the Fastest Selling Game in History After Just 3 Days

The highly anticipated single-player action RPG “Black Myth: Wukong” has taken the gaming world by storm, shattering all expectations by selling an unprecedented 10 million copies in just 3 days since its launch.

Inspired by the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West” and following the lore of the legendary “Monkey King”, “Black Myth: Wukong” thrust players into the shoes of the “Destined One” as they embark on an epic journey across ancient China alongside the immortal trickster Wukong. With detailed landscapes and cultural landmarks faithfully recreated, the developers at Game Science crafted an immersive experience deeply rooted in Chinese mythology.

What's most astonishing is the breakneck speed at which the game found success. It outpaced blockbuster games like “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Elden Ring”, which took months to hit similar sales numbers. Within just 72 hours, “Black Myth: Wukong” not only became one of the fastest selling games ever, but also broke Steam records by reaching unprecedented player counts.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive from both critics and fans alike, praising its cinematic action combat and rich storytelling that stays faithful to the source material. As interest continues to skyrocket globally, it's clear this “Monkey King” has spun a spellbinding tale that has hooked millions within days. Game Science has struck gold with this latest adaptation of a beloved classic, showing that with the right creative vision, even the longest-held of IP's can still find brand new life.