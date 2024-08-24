back to top
    TechnologyHow "Black Myth: Wukong" Became the Fastest Selling Game in History After...
    Technology

    How “Black Myth: Wukong” Became the Fastest Selling Game in History After Just 3 Days

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The highly anticipated single-player action RPG “Black Myth: Wukong” has taken the gaming by storm, shattering all expectations by selling an unprecedented 10 million copies in just 3 days since its launch.

    Inspired by the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West” and following the lore of the legendary “Monkey King”, “Black Myth: Wukong” thrust players into the shoes of the “Destined One” as they embark on an epic journey across ancient China alongside the immortal trickster Wukong. With detailed landscapes and cultural landmarks faithfully recreated, the developers at Game Science crafted an immersive experience deeply rooted in Chinese mythology.

    What's most astonishing is the breakneck speed at which the game found success. It outpaced blockbuster games like “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Elden Ring”, which took months to hit similar sales numbers. Within just 72 hours, “Black Myth: Wukong” not only became one of the fastest selling games ever, but also broke Steam records by reaching unprecedented player counts.

    Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive from both critics and fans alike, praising its cinematic action combat and rich storytelling that stays faithful to the source material. As interest continues to skyrocket globally, it's clear this “Monkey King” has spun a spellbinding tale that has hooked millions within days. Game Science has struck gold with this latest adaptation of a beloved classic, showing that with the right creative vision, even the longest-held of IP's can still find brand new life.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

