    Pazalpora village in Bijbehara still struggles for clean drinking water
    BIJBEHARA, Sept 17: Despite being just 60 kilometers south of Srinagar and located in a region historically represented by the Mufti family, residents of the Pazalpora village are still grappling with a severe shortage of clean drinking water.
      The village, which falls under the Bijbehara Assembly seat, faces a crisis that has persisted for decades, raising concerns about basic living conditions in the area.
    Local resident Ghulam Nabi Bhat expressed his frustration saying, “We are facing a major issue with our drinking water supply. The Jhelum river water is already contaminated, and we have no alternative water source.
    “For the past four years, we haven't seen a single drop of water from the pipes. Whenever we call for a strike, they release the water, but it disappears shortly after that. Despite significant investment through the Jal Shakti scheme to lay down water pipes, we still lack proper water supply.”
    With a population of approximately 6,000, the village has witnessed numerous politicians promising a change during election seasons, only to fall silent after the votes are cast.
    “Be it the NC, PDP, or any other party, nobody has done anything to resolve our issues,” Bhat lamented.
    He alleged the groundwater from tubewells is also contaminated and many people were hospitalised recently because of that. “Clean drinking water should be our top priority for development. Roads alone are not sufficient for our survival. We cannot live without water,” he told PTI .
    Another resident Ghulam Nabi Dar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the irony of living so close to a town yet lacking such a fundamental resource.
    “This village is only 500 meters away from the Bijbehara main town. In the 21st century, we are still deprived of clean drinking water,” he said.
    “Sometimes, water is restored in the pipes, but it disappears within an hour, and even that is contaminated. Huge sums were invested to lay the pipes, yet there is still no water supply. Politicians come seeking votes but like our water supply, they also disappear after the elections.”
    Farooq Ahmad Salroo, another local, emphasised the urgency of the situation.
    “This area falls under the municipality and is located less than half-a-kilometer from Padshahi Bagh, Bijbehara, where late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is buried. It is shameful that in 2024, we still do not have a single drop of clean water.
    “We rely on tubewell water, which is also contaminated and makes people ill. We have approached the officials, but they have not helped us at all. This area is neglected when it comes to basic facilities,” he said.
    As residents await the formation of a local government, they hold onto the hope that their representatives will finally address the dire need for clean drinking water in Pazalpora.
