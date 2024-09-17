back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title after beating resolute China
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    India win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title after beating resolute China

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    HULUNBUIR, Sept 17: Defending champions eked out a fighting 1-0 win over hosts China to claim their fifth Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey title here on Tuesday.
    It was not easy for the favourites and Paris bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese in the first three quarters.
    Eventually, defender Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock as he scored a rare field goal in the 51st minute to hand his team the title.
    Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim the third spot in the six-team competition.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pazalpora village in Bijbehara still struggles for clean drinking water
    Next article
    Transfers and Postings : High Court Orders Transfer, Adjustment Of 95 Civil Judges
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LIC appoints Infosys to build its NextGen Digital Platform

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has...

    PM Modi to address rally in Srinagar on Sep 19

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Preparations are underway in Srinagar ahead...

    Congress appoints Charanjit Channi, Mukesh Agnihotri as observers for J-K polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 17: The Congress on Tuesday appointed...

    NC-Cong alliance in J-K reflective of people’s desire to fight divisive policies of BJP Karra

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 17:  Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Expedite implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: MD to...

    Army launches ‘HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2’

    NCC Cadets visit SKUAST-J for entrepreneurship exposure