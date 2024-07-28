Park Hospital launches advanced healthcare center for safe pregnancy, delivery

Patiala: ‘Butterfly' an advanced healthcare center for safe pregnancy and delivery was launched at Park Super Multi Specialty Hospital, Patiala on Saturday.

Col. Rajul Sharma (retd.) CEO Park Hospital Patiala, Dr. Brahm Prakash Puri VP, Gurjit Singh Romana DSP (retd.) Additional CEO, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Raman Malhi, Dr. Deepika Sehra and Dr. Suman Garg from obstetrics and gynecology, and Dr. Pankaj Goyal and Dr. Dipankar Bansal from pediatrics were present during the occasion.

Talking to media Col Rajul Sharma (retd) informed that ‘Butterfly' will provide an advanced care for women and newborns.

“Our goal is to create a safe, supportive, caring and nurturing environment for mothers and their babies. We are providing one stop super specialty services for the entire journey of motherhood. We have highly qualified specialists in all areas of obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology and pediatric intensive care,”

He further said that a wide range of services will be provided at the centre, including: antenatal and postnatal care, normal delivery, cesarean delivery, neonatal and pediatric critical care, mechanical ventilation, surfactant therapy, exchange transfusion, very low birth weight, prematurity Born Children, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Neurology, Hysterectomy and Ovarian Cyst Management, Vasectomy Procedures, Antenatal care with complete check-up, laparotomy, minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery and IVF facilities.

Dr. Brahma Prakash Puri said that we have equipped ‘Butterfly' with advanced medical technology and facilities, ensuring the highest standards of care.

The hospital has well-equipped mother and baby suites/private rooms, state-of-the-art delivery facilities. radiant warmers, high end ventilators, non-invasive bilirubin meters as well as intensive care neonatal units are part of the dedicated operation theater of ‘Butterfly'.

All the services required for the health care and well-being of mother and child are available with us. We are with you in this happiest time for moms, dads and families. We find ourselves feeling happy and proud of the journey of birth of new life into this world, providing comfort and care through the delivery experience and beyond, asserted Dr. Puri.

Meanwhile a painting competition and health care camp were also organized for children aged between 3 to 10 years during the occasion.