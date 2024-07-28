25th anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ Sunil Rane donates 3 ambulances for ex-servicemen, martyred soldiers’ families’ welfare

Jammu Tawi: On the 25th anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas', Atharva Foundation president and Borivali, Mumbai MLA, Sunil Rane handed over three ambulances for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

In the presence of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Baisji, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Army officers and Atharva Foundation Vice Chairperson Varsha Rane, three ambulances were handed over to athe ex-servicemen and families of martyred soldiers of the North-Eastern states.

Atharva Foundation has also donated ambulances to the Rajya Sainik Boards of Manipur, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in the past years.

Sunil Rane said, “We pay tribute to all the martyrs. Keeping in mind the health of our soldiers and their family members living in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura, we are providing ambulances,”

“Under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, we are also distributing laptops to our daughters to help them move ahead and excel in the field of education,”

“This initiative underlines our nation's gratitude to the brave souls who have dedicated their lives to the security of the nation, and it strengthens our commitment to support the welfare of our ex-servicemen,” informed Rane.

Meanwhile Atharva Foundation Educational Trust aims to provide education and training to women, children and youth under the leadership and guidance of Sunil Rane so that they can live self-reliant with dignity and respect. The foundation is also committed to work for noble initiatives like girl education in rural areas of India, helping the families of martyrs, women empowerment and promoting sports.