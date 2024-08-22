Paris Olympian Archana Kamath Reveals Real Reason For Quitting Table Tennis Was Her Passion For Studies

Archana Kamath, the top Indian paddler who represented the country at the recent Paris Olympics, has set the record straight about why she decided to quit competitive table tennis. In a statement to this publication, Kamath has revealed that pursuing her academic dreams was the sole motivation behind leaving the sport.

Kamath was part of the Indian women's team that created history by reaching the quarterfinals in table tennis at the Paris Games. She played a crucial role in the team's run, winning India's only match in the quarterfinal tie against powerhouse Germany. However, she shocked the table tennis community soon after by announcing her retirement from the sport.

This led to speculation about the financial viability of table tennis in India being one of the reasons. But Kamath has put those rumors to rest, stating that she received excellent backing throughout her career from various sponsors including OGQ, TOPS and Indian Oil.

The 24-year-old maintained that studying has always been her true passion. She said “I have had 15 wonderful years in table tennis. But now I want to focus fully on my education by furthering my studies in the USA”. Kamath also expressed her continuing love and respect for the sport, while making it clear this was a personal decision based solely on academic priorities.

Kamath's comments make it evident that her decision to leave the sport was driven purely by an inner zeal to pursue higher education, and not due to any lack of support or financial difficulties as was being speculated in some circles. Her remarkable exploits on the world stage have cemented her place among India's all-time table tennis greats.