Paras Health organizes ‘Cyclothon’ to mark World Health Day

N L Correspondent

Chandigarh: In an effort to encourage active lifestyle and promote healthy living among the general public, Paras Health Panchkula organized a cyclothon to mark World Health Day on Sunday.

The theme of this year's World Health Day is ‘my health, my right'. A good number of cycle enthusiasts took part in cyclothon while advocating the importance of clean air and physical activity on one's health.

According to Paras Health doctors, cycling is a low-impact exercise that provides numerous benefits to our health and well-being by improving our cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Through cyclothon, we hope to encourage people to prioritise their health which in a way will contribute to making a healthier community, doctors added.