Paras Health organizes 'Cyclothon' to mark World Health Day
Paras Health organizes ‘Cyclothon’ to mark World Health Day

N L Correspondent

Chandigarh: In an effort to encourage active lifestyle and promote healthy living among the general public, Paras Panchkula organized a cyclothon to mark Health Day on Sunday.

The theme of this year's World Health Day is ‘my health, my right'.  A good number of cycle enthusiasts took part in cyclothon while advocating the importance of clean air and physical activity on one's health.

According to Paras Health doctors, cycling is a low-impact exercise that provides numerous benefits to our health and well-being by improving our cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Through cyclothon, we hope to encourage people to prioritise their health which in a way will contribute to making a healthier community, doctors added.

 

 

 

Max Hospital launches Super Speciality OPD center in Jmu
How the markets will fare this week
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

