Search
IndiaHow the markets will fare this week
India

How the markets will fare this week

By: Northlines

Date:

N L Correspondent

Global trends, macroeconomic data announcements and the start of the earnings season would be the major drivers for the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Equity markets will remain closed on Thursday for Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Trading activity of foreign investors, rupee-dollar trends and crude oil prices would also guide trends in markets.

“Indian companies are set to enter a new corporate earnings Q4 season this week.

“Its results for the fourth quarter of FY24 will be announced on April 12, 2024, after market trading hours.

“Apart from that 's industrial production data will also be announced on 12th April 2024.

“On the same day, inflation for March will be declared,” said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Investors will closely monitor the movement of the rupee againhst the dollar, crude oil prices, and investment activities of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), Meena added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 596.87 or 0.81 per cent.

It hit an all-time high of 74,501.73 on April 4.

“The outlook for the market will be guided by major global and domestic economic data, India's CPI data and IIP, US consumer inflation, US optimism index, US initial jobless claims and ECB (European Central Bank) interest rate decision,” Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, of Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said this week marks the beginning of the earnings season and the focus will be on the IT majors to start with.

“This week, the focus will shift to Q4 earnings season as TCS will announce its results on 12th April.

“Also, markets will take cues from global events like India & US inflation data, and ECB policy meeting.

“Overall we expect the market to consolidate in a broader range with stock-specific action,” Siddhartha Khemka, head – retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Previous article
Paras Health organizes ‘Cyclothon’ to mark World Health Day
Next article
Byju: ‘We’d like you to be part of our turnaround story’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Byju: ‘We’d like you to be part of our turnaround story’

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies ‘Despite the animosity shown by some of the investors...

Paras Health organizes ‘Cyclothon’ to mark World Health Day

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Chandigarh: In an effort to encourage active...

Lok Sabha Polls | Suvidha Portal Gets Over 73,000 Applications For Campaign-Related Permissions

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 7:  The Election Commission on Sunday...

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda’s wife from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi; 2 held

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 7: The Delhi Police have recovered...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Byju: ‘We’d like you to be part of our turnaround story’

Paras Health organizes ‘Cyclothon’ to mark World Health Day

Max Hospital launches Super Speciality OPD center in Jmu