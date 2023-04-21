Panel for recommending Book publication, media interaction for civil servants

Jammu Tawi, Apr 20: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday constituted a committee for examining and recommending cases for publication of books, media interactions of members of All India Services (civil servants).

As per the order issued by the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Committee has been constituted for examining and recommending cases related to permission(s), sanction(s) for publication of books and media interactions of members of All India Services in terms of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The Committee will be comprised of Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department as it's Chairman while Secretary, Information Department, Secretary, Planning, Development, Monitoring Department. Secretary, Culture Department, representative of Department of Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Additional Secretary to the Government, General Member Administration Department will be its members.