    Panchayat, urban body elections likely in J&K before year-end

    , Oct 3: The Panchayat and urban body elections are likely to be held before the year's end in Jammu and Kashmir. After the successful conclusion of and Assembly polls in J&K, officials say the local elections will be held by December.

    “Preparations are now underway for the Panchayat and urban body elections in J&K. For this purpose security forces deployed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Assembly elections will remain in J&K until the municipal and panchayat elections are completed,” said the officials.
    Officials said that the decision to retain the security forces has been taken keeping in view the high cost associated with to and fro movement and for the redeployment of such forces in J&K.
    The terms of office of the municipal corporations in both Jammu and Srinagar expired last November. As per legal requirements, elections must be held either before or shortly after the end of the corporation's term.
    The delay has made these elections long overdue prompting the government to prioritise their completion.
    Security forces were first deployed for the and later for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls.

    After the conduct of Panchayat and urban body polls, all democratic processes, including the very grassroots level, will be completed in J&K post abrogation of Article 370.
    A total of 27,281 panches (panchayat members) and sarpanches (village headmen) were elected in the 2018 elections. There were 12,776 vacant sarpanch and panch seats in J&K. Bypolls to the Panchayats were held in 2020.
    The Panchayat polls in J&K are not conducted by the Election Commission of (ECI) but by the J&K state election commission.
    Almost 30,000 panches and sarpanches completed five-year terms on January 9, 2024, and with that, the disbursal of Rs 25 lakh panchayat fund also ceased. The 2024 Panchayat poll will be held after fresh delimitation of ‘Halqas' (Revenue Villages).

    LA Designates GAD As Nodal Deptt For Coordinating With New Districts Committee
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Releases Rs 36.75 Crore for Srinagar Smart City Mission
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

