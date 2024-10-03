JAMMU, Oct 3: The Housing and Urban Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned the release of Rs 36.75 crore under the Smart City Mission. The funds, comprising the UT share for Project and A&OE expenses, are allocated to the Chief Executive Officer of Srinagar Smart City (SNA-SSCL) for utilization during the financial year 2024-25.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Releases Rs 36.75 Crore for Srinagar Smart City Mission
Date: