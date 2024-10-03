back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Releases Rs 36.75 Crore for Srinagar...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Releases Rs 36.75 Crore for Srinagar Smart City Mission

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 3: The Housing and Urban Development Department of  Jammu and has sanctioned the release of Rs 36.75 crore under the Smart City Mission. The funds, comprising the UT share for Project and A&OE expenses, are allocated to the Chief Executive Officer of Srinagar Smart City (SNA-SSCL) for utilization during the financial year 2024-25.

    Click here to see order

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Panchayat, urban body elections likely in J&K before year-end
    Next article
    Lecturer placed under suspension in Baramulla
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BJP Poised to Emerge as Single Largest Party in J&K on Oct 8: BJP Chief Ravinder Raina

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder...

    Lt Gen Ghai Underlines Maintaining Peace in Kashmir as Top Security Concern

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 3: General officer Commanding (GoC) of army’s...

    63.88% turnout recorded in J&K Assembly elections, says EC

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 3: Voter turnout of 69.69 per...

    Sonam Wangchuk released, prohibitory orders withdrawn: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to HC

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 3: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP Poised to Emerge as Single Largest Party in J&K on...

    Lt Gen Ghai Underlines Maintaining Peace in Kashmir as Top Security...

    63.88% turnout recorded in J&K Assembly elections, says EC