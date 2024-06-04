Panchayat star calls out “non-actors” leading Hindi cinema, blames audiences’ intelligence

Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha, known for his stellar performance as Vidhayak Ji in the critically acclaimed Prime Video series, has strongly voiced his views on the disconnect between talent and popularity in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the seasoned actor slammed big production films that earn big at the box office but lack competent acting.

When asked about the late success of actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui despite their craft, Jha opined that true ability takes a backseat to fame in the industry. “Some who can't deliver a single dialogue convincingly have become immense stars. Clearly, talent and popularity don't always go hand in hand,” he stated.

In a no-holds-barred comment, Jha blamed the “low IQ” of Indian audiences for propping up such “non-actors” to stardom. “Just look at the kind of mass entertainers that collect crores – the leads can barely speak a line. This reflects the intelligence level of our country,” remarked the outspoken actor.

Jha, known for impactful performances in projects like Gulaal, Black Friday and Panchayat, disapproves of the star/flop labeling in Bollywood. “There are vastly more skilled performers who never get their due, it's all about getting the right opportunities,” he asserted.

The veteran has portrayed nuanced and memorable roles across his versatile career. Viewers are excited to see more of his talent in the upcoming season of the smash hit series Panchayat.