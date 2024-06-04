Differences in work ethics of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Bollywood director Anees Bazmee, known for directing hit films like Singh is King and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has opened up about working with superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Bazmee shared some insights into the different work ethics of these top actors.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, the director praised his professionalism and commitment. “Akshay is always on time. If shoot is scheduled at 7 AM, he will be there at 7 AM sharp without any delay”, Bazmee stated. He further added that Akshay wraps up work efficiently as well.

Working with such a punctual actor can be difficult according to Bazmee, as it means having to wake up early. However, he appreciates Akshay's timely approach which ensures optimal utilization of resources and schedule.

In contrast, Bazmee described Salman Khan as more relaxed in his work style. “Salman Khan normally arrives by 1 PM for shoot. But he more than makes up for it by giving his full attention and staying late into the night if needed”, the director mentioned.

Bazmee says he doesn't mind Salman's tardiness as the actor commits fully once present. Having trained under legendary director Raj Kapoor, Bazmee enjoys Salman's spirit of working for long hours into the night if the scene demands.