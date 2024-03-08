Search
Latest NewsPakistan’s Newly-Elected PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks PM Modi For Felicitating Him On...
Latest NewsLead News

Pakistan’s Newly-Elected PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks PM Modi For Felicitating Him On His Re-Election

By: Northlines

Date:

Islamabad, Mar 7: Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for felicitating him on his re-election.
Sharif, 72, took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.
“Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Sharif said in a post on X.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shehbaz on taking oath as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.
“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Modi posted on X.
In his victory speech in the Assembly soon after he was elected as the 24th prime minister and for a second time since 2022, Sharif said his government would not allow the country to become part of some “great game” and would maintain cordial relations with neighbours based on the principles of equality.
“We will keep ties with neighbours on the basis of equality,” he said.
Sharif, however, raked up the issue and equated it with Palestine.
Ties between and Pakistan strained after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.
The relationship nosedived after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
The relations deteriorated further after India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.
India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. New Delhi has told Islamabad that it desires normal neighbourly relations with it in an free of terror, hostility and violence. (Agencies)

Previous article
In Kashmir, PM Modi Bats For ‘Wed In India’ Campaign To Boost Tourism
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

In Kashmir, PM Modi Bats For ‘Wed In India’ Campaign To Boost Tourism

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

Centre Hikes DA To 50 Pc Of Basic Pay For Its Employees

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 7: The Centre on Thursday hiked...

50 pc DA hike for Govt employees

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 7: The Centre on Thursday hiked...

Govt declares terror Mastermind Mohd Qasim Gujjar designated terroris

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 7: The Narendra Modi Government on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.