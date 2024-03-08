Search
Latest NewsCabinet Approves Continuation Of Rs 300 Subsidy For PM Ujjwala Beneficiaries
Latest NewsLead News

Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Rs 300 Subsidy For PM Ujjwala Beneficiaries

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 7: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of Rs 300 targeted subsidy to PM Ujjwala Yojana Consumers for 2024-25.
Talking to reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that the beneficiaries will get the subsidy directly in their accounts.
The total expenditure for 2024-25 is expected to be Rs.12,000 crore.
Goyal said the decision has come a day before the Women's Day.
The Union Cabinet had in September last year approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from 2023-24 to 2025-26. Provisioning of 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections will take the total number of PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 with an objective to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households. (Agencies)

Previous article
Pakistan’s Newly-Elected PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks PM Modi For Felicitating Him On His Re-Election
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pakistan’s Newly-Elected PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks PM Modi For Felicitating Him On His Re-Election

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad, Mar 7: Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...

In Kashmir, PM Modi Bats For ‘Wed In India’ Campaign To Boost Tourism

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

Centre Hikes DA To 50 Pc Of Basic Pay For Its Employees

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 7: The Centre on Thursday hiked...

50 pc DA hike for Govt employees

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 7: The Centre on Thursday hiked...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.