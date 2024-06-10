Pakistan remain in qualification limbo after win over South Africa in T20 World Cup

Despite a spirited performance against South Africa, Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup Super 8s stage remain uncertain. The boys in green needed their opponents to beat India in order to boost their chances of progressing.

Captain Babar Azam's side picked up their first win of the tournament against South Africa, restricting them to 118/9 before chasing down the target with 5 wickets in hand. However, with only 1 victory from their 3 matches so far, Pakistan still find themselves in a perilous position in Group 2. They are currently level on points with Bangladesh and South Africa, with only two spots available from the group.

Azam acknowledged after Monday's game that his team's fate now hinges on the result between India and Bangladesh later in the day. Should India lose to the Tigers, it would open up the qualification scenario for Pakistan. A loss for Virat Kohli's men would give them a fighting chance of making the next round. The skipper stated they will be keeping a close eye on that contest and hoping for the result to play into their hands.

With a negative net run rate, Pakistan may still find it difficult even if India lose. But a favour from their neighbours could certainly kickstart their campaign. Azam and his men have done their part on the field – now it comes down to chance and relying on others to help fulfill their Super 8s ambition. All they can do for now is wait nervously and see how the India-Bangladesh match unfolds.