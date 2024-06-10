back to top
Search
SportsPakistan remain in qualification limbo after win over South Africa in T20...
SportsT20 World Cup

Pakistan remain in qualification limbo after win over South Africa in T20 World Cup

By: Northlines

Date:

Despite a spirited performance against South Africa, Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the Super 8s stage remain uncertain. The boys in green needed their opponents to beat in order to boost their chances of progressing.

Captain Babar Azam's side picked up their first win of the tournament against South Africa, restricting them to 118/9 before chasing down the target with 5 wickets in hand. However, with only 1 victory from their 3 matches so far, Pakistan still find themselves in a perilous position in Group 2. They are currently level on points with Bangladesh and South Africa, with only two spots available from the group.

Azam acknowledged after Monday's game that his team's fate now hinges on the result between India and Bangladesh later in the day. Should India lose to the Tigers, it would open up the qualification scenario for Pakistan. A loss for Virat Kohli's men would give them a fighting chance of making the next round. The skipper stated they will be keeping a close eye on that contest and hoping for the result to play into their hands.

With a negative net run rate, Pakistan may still find it difficult even if India lose. But a favour from their neighbours could certainly kickstart their campaign. Azam and his men have done their part on the field – now it comes down to chance and relying on others to help fulfill their Super 8s ambition. All they can do for now is wait nervously and see how the India-Bangladesh match unfolds.

Previous article
Air India Express cabin crew union warns of ‘detrimental impact’ of punitive actions against staff
Next article
BIS Regional Office Hiring Young Professionals: Bureau of Indian Standards Offers Exciting Career Opportunities. Apply Online for 2024 Recruitment of Young Professionals
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pakistani fan who sold his tractor to watch match ‘disheartened’ with team’s performance against India

Northlines Northlines -
New York, Jun 10: Pakistan’s seventh loss to India...

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Northlines Northlines -
New York, Jun 10: India captain Rohit Sharma has...

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev to claim first French Open title at age 19

Northlines Northlines -
On a windy Sunday afternoon at Roland Garros, 19-year...

India Edge Out Pakistan in Last Over Thriller to Win T20 World Cup Clash

Northlines Northlines -
India Edge Out Pakistan in Thrilling World Cup Clash In...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Zomato Innovates with India’s First Crowd-Powered Weather Network, Weather Union

Arthan Finance Secures INR 50 Crore Funding to Accelerate MSME Lending

BIS Regional Office Hiring Young Professionals: Bureau of Indian Standards Offers...