BIS Regional Office Hiring Young Professionals: Bureau of Indian Standards Offers Exciting Career Opportunities. Apply Online for 2024 Recruitment of Young Professionals

BIS Recruitment 2024: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is looking to hire young professionals for various positions at both its main office and Eastern Regional Office in Kolkata. The positions require educational qualifications such as 10th & 12th standard, Regular Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering/BE/B-Tech, and Regular MBA or equivalent in Marketing/Sales.

Candidates must be under 35 years of age. The positions offer a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs. 70,000/- for two years. Interested individuals can find more information and apply on the BIS website. Candidates who are going to apply for BIS Recruitment 2024 must read all details carefully. Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief —

BIS Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details:

Post Name Vacancy Salary Young Professional at ERO, KKBO-I, KKBO 01 Rs. 70,000/- Young Professional for catering East 01 Rs. 70,000/- Young Professional for catering Guwahati 01 Rs. 70,000/- Young Professional for catering Patna & Jamshedpur 01 Rs. 70,000/- Young Professional for catering Bhubaneswar & Raipur 01 Rs. 70,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BIS Recruitment 2024

Post Name Qualification Age Limit Young Professional Graduation in any discipline or a diploma in engineering/BE/B-Tech.

Additionally, they should possess a regular MBA or equivalent in Marketing/Sales. 35 years

BIS Recruitment 2024 Selection Process

The selection process for the young professional positions at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) involves several steps. First, interested candidates should visit the BIS website to access the detailed advertisement and application form. After reviewing the requirements and qualifications, applicants can complete the application form and submit it online through the website.