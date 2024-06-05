back to top
India

Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh Pilgrims on ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Arjun Dev

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 5: The Pakistan high commission on Wednesday said it issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from to facilitate their participation at events on the occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day' of Guru Arjun Dev.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

“The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to 17,” the high commission said.

It said the pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib during their visit.

Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan high commission Saad Ahmad Warraich extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.

“The issuance of visas is in line with the government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” the mission said in a statement.

 

