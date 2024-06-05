back to top
CBSE detects variation between theory, practical marks; Advises schools to review assessment process

NEW DELHI, June 5: The CBSE has detected significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 per cent students in over 500 schools and has advised them to review their internal assessment procedures, officials said on Wednesday.

The schools have been advised to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations and ensure the process is realistic and adds substantial value to students' academic journey.

“The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has detected, through advanced AI tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 pc or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics,” CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

“This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures,” he added.

The CBSE noted that the aim is to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the students' academic journey.

“This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions,” he said. (Agen

