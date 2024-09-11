back to top
Search
    WorldPakistan accepts IMF’s condition to not set up new SEZs: Report
    World

    Pakistan accepts IMF’s condition to not set up new SEZs: Report

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    Islamabad, Sept 11: Pakistan has accepted the IMF condition that it would not establish any new special economic or export processing zone in the country as it waits for the approval of a USD 7 billion bailout package from the money lender, a media report said on Wednesday.

    The Washington-based lender's condition will impact the government's plans to establish an export processing zone (EPZ) on a piece of land belonging to the closed Pakistan Steel Mills, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

    The report quoted government sources as saying that the IMF had asked Pakistan that it would not create any new special economic zone (SEZ) or EPZ and tax incentives already availed by the existing zones will not be extended after expiry.

    While the condition will be applicable to both federal and provincial governments, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has refused to accept it, the report said.

    The IMF's conditions underscore how deeply it has captured Pakistan's economic and industrial policies, which could adversely impact its future growth prospects and the desire to bring Chinese industries to these zones, the newspaper reported.

    Despite Pakistan imposing a record Rs 1.8 trillion in new taxes and hiking electricity rates by up to 51 per cent, it has so far failed to secure a date for the approval of the USD 7 billion bailout package.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Efforts on to make India a global aviation hub, manufacture aircraft: Naidu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    As 2 meet for 1st time, Kamala takes charge, puts Trump on defensive in heated presidential debate

    Northlines Northlines -
    Philadelphia, Sep 11: Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris put...

    Indian democracy broken from last 10 years, now it is fighting back: Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Sep 11: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has...

    Lok Sabha polls not free or BJP wouldn’t have reached 240 seats: Rahul Gandhi in US

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Sep 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged...

    India, West facing unemployment as production moved to China: Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Sep 9: India, the US and other countries...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Efforts on to make India a global aviation hub, manufacture aircraft:...

    Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance:...

    SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm...