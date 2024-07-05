back to top
Search
    Amarnath YatraOver 20,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 1.50 Lakh |...
    Amarnath YatraJammu KashmirKashmir

    Over 20,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 1.50 Lakh | Amarnath Yatra 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 5: More than 20,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday, taking the number of devotees who have had ‘darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam so far to over 1.50 lakh, officials here said.

    The began on June 29 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.
    “As many as 21,650 pilgrims performed the yatra on Friday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the seventh day of the annual yatra,” the officials said.
    They said 15,151 male pilgrims, 4,147 female pilgrims, 374 sadhus and two Sadhvis were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
    Over 1,700 security personnel, one transgender person and 275 children also performed the pilgrimage.
    With this, the number of pilgrims who have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine in the south Himalayas has now reached 1,51,946, the officials said.
    Deaths of two devotees — a sevadar from and a pilgrim from Jharkhand — have been reported during this year's yatra so far. Both of them suffered a cardiac arrest on the Baltal route in June, according to the officials.
    The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.
    More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

    Previous article
    7 States, J&K Police Seek Study Material On New Laws Made By Delhi Police
    Next article
    LG Sinah : Jammu And Kashmir’s Bold New Vision Of Growth That Will Bring About Momentous And Historic Changes
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BSF, J&K Police Carries Out Searches In Kathua Village Over Suspicion Of Cross-Border Tunnel

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 5: Security personnel carried out a search...

    LG Sinah : Jammu And Kashmir’s Bold New Vision Of Growth That Will Bring About Momentous And Historic Changes

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lt Governor meets Ambassador of Czech Republic to...

    7 States, J&K Police Seek Study Material On New Laws Made By Delhi Police

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 5: The study material on the...

    In Fake Encounter, Former Cop Gets Bail After 18 Years in Custody

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Jul 5: The  Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF, J&K Police Carries Out Searches In Kathua Village Over Suspicion...

    J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

    LG Sinah : Jammu And Kashmir’s Bold New Vision Of Growth...

    7 States, J&K Police Seek Study Material On New Laws Made...