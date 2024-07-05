back to top
    LG Sinah : Jammu And Kashmir’s Bold New Vision Of Growth That Will Bring About Momentous And Historic Changes

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    • Lt Governor meets Ambassador of Czech Republic to India at Raj Bhawan Srinagar

    , July 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met H.E Dr. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic to India, at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.
    The Lt Governor discussed with the Czech Republic Ambassador the investment potential of Jammu in diverse sectors like Industries, Tourism, Start-ups, Handloom, Handicrafts, Food Processing, & allied sectors.

    He also spoke on the historic and transformative changes the UT of J&K is witnessing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    “Jammu Kashmir is on the verge of becoming a notable success story among Indian states and a global model for socio-economic development,” the Lt Governor said.
    The Lt Governor invited Trade and Leaders from Czech Republic to explore the limitless opportunities that Jammu Kashmir has to offer.
    He said the progressive reforms and futuristic policy interventions have positioned Jammu Kashmir as the preferred destination for the investors across the globe.
    “Jammu Kashmir is set on a path of growth that will bring about momentous and historic changes. The government has taken decisive and bold measures to remove barriers obstructing development, propelling J&K towards becoming a resilient and self-reliant Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.
    H.E Dr. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic to India reiterated the commitment of Czech Republic to deepen the partnership with India, with a dedicated focus on nurturing mutual growth and collaboration.
    Guneet Chaudhary, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh for UT of J&K; Adam Podhola, Third Secretary in the Embassy of Czech Republic; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department and Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, JKTPO were present during the meeting.

    Over 20,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 1.50 Lakh | Amarnath Yatra 2024
    BSF, J&K Police Carries Out Searches In Kathua Village Over Suspicion Of Cross-Border Tunnel
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

