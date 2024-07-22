back to top
    Over 12 000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine total crosses 4 lakh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 22: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South crossed the four lakh mark on Monday as more than 12,000 yatris had darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam, officials said here.
    “As many as 12,539 pilgrims performed the yatra on Monday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the 24th day of the annual yatra,” the officials said.
    They said the number of pilgrims who have been to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine has now reached 4,08,518.
    The officials said 7,760 male pilgrims, 2,772 female pilgrims, 175 Sadhus and one Sadhvi were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
    Over 1,600 security forces and 174 children also performed the pilgrimage.
    As per the officials, there have been two deaths — a sevadar from and a pilgrim from Jharkhand — in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.
    The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

