    House Collapse in J&K Claims One Life, Injures Three

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 22: One person died and three others were injured when a Kucha house collapsed suddenly in Reasi District on Monday.
    Official sources said that at about 1730 hours, a newly constructed Kacha house belonging to one Kewal Krishan son of Shankar Dass collapsed at Sujandhar Bhomag, resulting in the death of one person namely Narinder Singh son of Hans Raj, a local. Further, they said, three more local residents were injured. They have been identified as Kuldeep Singh son of Hans Raj, Mohd Akram son Mohd Yousaf and Purab Singh son of Shambu Nath. Injured persons were shifted to District Hospital Reasi for treatment.
    A senior police officer said that a case has been registered in this regard.

