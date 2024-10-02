Outrage in Ladakh over Detention of Protest Marchers

Life Disrupted by Ladakh Shutdown, Massive Protest at Polo Ground

By Sunil Sharma

Leh, Oct 01: People in large number staged a large-scale protest after the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 of his companions, who were participating in the “Delhi Chalo Padyatra” (march to Delhi). The march, led by Wangchuk, was proceeding peacefully, but upon reaching the capital, Delhi Police detained him and the other marchers. In protest of their detention, a complete shutdown was observed in Ladakh. All shops and businesses remained closed, and public transportation was totally halted.

Those arrested included Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan, Chief Executive Councillor of Hill Council Kargil Dr. Jaffer Akhon, along with several social and religious activists. These arrests have sparked widespread outrage across Ladakh, with demands for the immediate release of all detainees and medical aid for those who are ill.

The “Delhi Chalo Padyatra,” spanning nearly 1,000 kilometers and crossing some of the world's highest mountain passes, was a peaceful movement demanding constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, full statehood for Ladakh, and a separate Public Service Commission for the region. The march, which crossed altitudes of over 17,500 feet, garnered significant attention.

As news of the arrests spread, thousands of emotional and angry Ladakhis gathered at Leh's Polo Ground to stage a peaceful protest. Slogans were raised against the central government and Delhi Police, with demonstrators accusing authorities of undermining democratic principles.

“If they are not released by this evening, we will escalate our protests,” declared a religious group from Leh during a gathering at Polo Ground after marching from NDS Park. The protest received widespread support from people of various religious communities, united in their demand for justice and the immediate release of those detained.

Speakers during the protest condemned the government's actions, calling them an assault on democracy. “This is clearly the murder of democracy,” shouted the protesters, a sentiment echoed by many in the crowd. They vowed to continue their fight until their demands were met.

Representatives of various religious groups from Leh also met with the District Magistrate, urging the administration to take swift action. They emphasized the need for medical assistance for the detainees and warned that tensions in the region could escalate if no action is taken.

The public sentiment in Ladakh reflects the frustration of the demonstrators, primarily made up of women and the elderly, with relatively few youth participating. “It's shocking that so few young people are involved. They should be leading this movement,” said an elderly citizen named Thupstan Chewang, calling for more youth involvement in the protest.

The protesting Ladakhis are determined to continue their fight for justice and the immediate release of the detained marchers, but the Leh district administration has refrained from commenting on the situation. When contacted, Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve declined to comment on the ongoing situation.

However, sources involved in the developments revealed that a delegation of religious representatives met with the District Magistrate and submitted a memorandum, demanding the immediate release of all detainees and medical assistance for those who are ill. “The protest at Leh's Polo Ground today remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents. We will continue such protests until our demands are met, and all detainees, including Sonam Wangchuk, are released,” they said.