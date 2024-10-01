back to top
    NYKS's Hindi Diwas Pakhwada concludes
    NYKS’s Hindi Diwas Pakhwada concludes

    Tawi: A 15 days state level Hindi Diwas Pakhwada programme was concluded by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan J&K. During the Pakhwada NYKS conducted Hindi workshop, Essay competition, Declamation Contest and Slogan writings on virtual mode. The subject of the Essay competition and Declamation Contest was Hindi bhasha Rashtriyata ‘Ekta Ka Sutr, And Ek Bhasha Ke Roop Mein Hindi Ka Mahatav' respectively. The participants participated in these events across the J&K UT and UT.

    Hindi workshop has been conducted on the topic: Implementation of Rajbhasha as Official Language: How and Why in which all officials of J&K and Ladakh took the part. The NYK Officials and youth volunteers of different districts had participated in this program. Dr Bharat Bhushan, Retd Principal and Dr Bhagwati, Asstt Prof, Jammu University was the resource persons and act as judges in the programme.  At the outset, Nitin DYO NYK Jammu welcomed the Resource Persons and said that the Hindi is the backbone of the of the country, as Indian our official language Hindi should be correct in writing as well as in speaking. In his address, Dr Bharat Bhushan said that a nation who does not have its own language is a dumb nation. Dr. Bhagwati Devi said that Hindi is being taught in the universities of the today. She said that today many languages are being translated into Hindi and we have the latest technology by which we can learn Hindi easily. In Essay Competition, Pawan Kotwal Doda, Ekta Kumari, Jammu and Jasleen Kour, Poonch adjudged as 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners respectively. Tanika, (Kathua), Aman (Jammu), Sanjna (Doda) has won the prize as 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Slogan writing. In Declamation Contest, Karandeep Singh (Pulwama) as 1st, Zahira Idrahim ( Budgam ) as Second and Shivdeep Singh as 3rd adjudged by the jury. The participants who were adjudged 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Slogan writing, Essay Competition  and Declamation Contest were given Rs 2000, Rs 1500, and Rs 1000/- respectively . Nisar Ahmed Butt State Director, NYKS, J&K thanked Dr Bharat Bhushan, Retd Principal and Dr Bhagwati, Asstt Prof   being a resource person of this workshop and also praised his efforts to make the workshop a real learning experience.

