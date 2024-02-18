Ordinance on MSP way out, say farmers

Shambhu: A day before the proposed fourth round of talks with Union ministers in Chandigarh, senior farmer leaders spearheading the agitation said the only way to ensure an amicable solution to the stand-off was “an ordinance on legal guarantee regarding the minimum support price (MSP) for crops” and urged the Centre to “stop playing politics” to delay the matter.

21 toll plazas shut in 13 Punjab districts



The BKU (Charuni) on Saturday took out a tractor march in Haryana, while BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) held dharnas outside residences of BJP leaders, including Capt Amarinder in Patiala. At least 21 toll plazas remained non-operational due to sit-ins by farmers in 13 Punjab districts.

The situation at the Shambhu border remained calm on Saturday with farmer activists keeping a close watch and not allowing anyone near the barricades as the Haryana police kept a vigil.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher today said the Centre should show seriousness towards resolving the issue and “immediately bring an ordinance” on giving a legal guarantee regarding the MSP. He said they would chalk out their future course of action only after the outcome of Sunday's meeting.



“If the government wants a cordial end to the agitation, it should bring an ordinance on priority. The present Parliament can legalise it or after six months, the ordinance can be implemented as a law through the new Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“Instead of dilly-dallying on the farm debt waiver, the government can collect data on debt-ridden farmers from banks within two days and show political will to end the debt,” he said at Shambhu.



BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the government should ensure an ordinance with the real intent “to ensure it becomes a law after six months”.

On Sunday evening, three Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai and farmer union leaders will meet for the fourth round of talks.



Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to stage a dharna at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The situation at the borders remained peaceful on Saturday and there was no untoward incident.