External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets China’s Wang Yi; says India not ‘anti-West’

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a brief conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the ongoing Munich Security Conference.



The interaction happened inadvertently as Wang was walking down the podium and Jaishankar was walking up the podium for a panel discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock. Video grabs showed both ministers having a brief and animated conversation while other Foreign Ministers and senior leaders milled around them. The conversation between the two Foreign Ministers took place after several months.

– Canada ties discussed



Amidst a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last June, EAM S Jaishankar said he discussed “present state” of bilateral ties and current global issues with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly. The two met on the margins of Munich Security Conference in Germany.

During the panel discussion, Jaishankar clarified that “India is non-West, not anti-West” when asked about its divergence from US-Europe on the Ukraine conflict. “So I think it's important today to make a distinction between being non-West and anti-West. I would certainly characterise India as a country which is non-West but which has an extremely strong relationship with western countries, (which is) getting better.”



– ‘Non-west, but Relationship strong'



Questioned about India's multi-polarity, he shot back by asking: “Is that a problem? Why should it be a problem if I'm smart enough to have multiple options? You should be admiring. You shouldn't be criticising!”

At the same time, Jaishankar clarified: “I don't want you to inadvertently give the impression that we are purely unsentimental transactional, we are not” and added India got along well with “with people we believe in” and with whom they “share things”.



On BRICS he said: “Like any product, you test it in the market at some point. We tested it last year… and we've got almost 30 countries who are willing to join. So clearly 30 countries saw value so there must be something good with that.”

Jaishankar also met Blinken during which they discussed the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The American and Indian approaches to maritime security in the Red Sea were mutually reinforcing and played important roles in safeguarding economic stability in the region, said a US readout. Jaishankar said the talks centred on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.



With the Greek PM expected in India next week, he met Greece's Defence Minister Nikos Dendias. Jaishankar also called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and met WHO DG Tedros Ghebreyesus, and FMs of the UK, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Argentina, EU and Bulgaria.