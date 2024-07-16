back to top
Search
    JammuOrder of appointment of Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu...
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Order of appointment of Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 16: The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of on Tuesday appointed Justice  Tashi Rabstan as Chief Justice Jammu & and High Court. The appointment comes after elevation of Justice N Kotishwar Singh, Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.
    A notification in the Gazette of India issued reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon elevation of Shri Justice N. Kotishwar Singh, Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of India”.

    Previous article
    Transfers and Postings : 6 J&K Accounts Service Members Transferred, Given Addl Charges
    Next article
    LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute To Fallen Army Personnel | J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    FSD Anantnag Seizes Foreign Brand Cigarettes Without Pictorial Warnings

    Northlines Northlines -
    ANANTNAG, July 16: Food Safety Department (FSD) Anantnag today...

    Chief Justice Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust Inside High Court Complex

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 16: Chief Justice of High Court of...

    LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute To Fallen Army Personnel | J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid wreath...

    Transfers and Postings : 6 J&K Accounts Service Members Transferred, Given Addl Charges

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 16: The Finance Department of Jammu and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FSD Anantnag Seizes Foreign Brand Cigarettes Without Pictorial Warnings

    Chief Justice Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust Inside High Court Complex

    LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute To Fallen Army Personnel | J&K