Order of appointment of Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

JAMMU, July 16: The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India on Tuesday appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan as Chief Justice Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The appointment comes after elevation of Justice N Kotishwar Singh, Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

A notification in the Gazette of India issued reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon elevation of Shri Justice N. Kotishwar Singh, Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of India”.