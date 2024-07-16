back to top
Search
    JammuLG Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute To Fallen Army Personnel | J&K
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute To Fallen Army Personnel | J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid wreath and paid homage to Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, who have made supreme sacrifice during anti-terror operation in Doda.
    “I salute the brave warriors who displayed exemplary courage and made supreme sacrifice for the nation. The nation will never forget the sacrifice made by the gallant heroes. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyrs in this hour of grief,” the Lt Governor said.

    Previous article
    Order of appointment of Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court
    Next article
    Chief Justice Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust Inside High Court Complex
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    FSD Anantnag Seizes Foreign Brand Cigarettes Without Pictorial Warnings

    Northlines Northlines -
    ANANTNAG, July 16: Food Safety Department (FSD) Anantnag today...

    Chief Justice Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust Inside High Court Complex

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 16: Chief Justice of High Court of...

    Order of appointment of Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 16: The Ministry of Law and Justice,...

    Transfers and Postings : 6 J&K Accounts Service Members Transferred, Given Addl Charges

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 16: The Finance Department of Jammu and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FSD Anantnag Seizes Foreign Brand Cigarettes Without Pictorial Warnings

    Chief Justice Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust Inside High Court Complex

    Order of appointment of Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the...