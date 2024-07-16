LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute To Fallen Army Personnel | J&K

Jammu, July 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid wreath and paid homage to Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, who have made supreme sacrifice during anti-terror operation in Doda.

“I salute the brave warriors who displayed exemplary courage and made supreme sacrifice for the nation. The nation will never forget the sacrifice made by the gallant heroes. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyrs in this hour of grief,” the Lt Governor said.