back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirOnly PDP can fight BJP’s onslaught on J&K’s identity: Mehbooda
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Only PDP can fight BJP’s onslaught on J&K’s identity: Mehbooda

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Former  and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said her PDP is the only party that can fight the BJP's onslaught on the identity, resources and of the people of the Union Territory.

    She said when her People's Democratic Party (PDP) was in power, it took the people of J-K, especially south Kashmir, out of the difficult times when the area faced the worst impact of POTA and Special Task Force.

    “For us, the challenge is the work done by the party in our previous tenure, for the development of J-K, especially south Kashmir. Can we do better than that? That is our challenge,” she told reporters in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

    “The PDP represents the sentiments of the people of J-K, talks about them. The PDP is the only party which can fight the BJP's onslaught on our identity, lands and jobs,” she said.

    To a question about the release of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, from Tihar jail on an interim bail, she said, “We hope the rest of our youth, poor people who are in jails, are also released.”

    Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise of providing five lakh jobs if the party is elected to power in J-K, Mufti said there was no comparison to the lies peddled by the BJP.

    “They had said they will provide two crore jobs every year, but they have not even provided one crore jobs in the last 10 years. They do not have any compunction about telling lies,” she added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Properties of drug peddlers attached in Jammu
    Next article
    J&K Police, army discuss operational, security measures
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    4 J&K AGMUT Officers shuffle among transfer of 33 IAS, 45 IPS

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs...

    My fight much bigger than Omar, Mehbooba: Sheikh Rashid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 11: Member of Parliament for North Kashmir...

    CoAS meets LG Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 12: Chief of the Army Staff, General...

    J&K Police, army discuss operational, security measures

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 12:  Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Operations...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 J&K AGMUT Officers shuffle among transfer of 33 IAS, 45...

    My fight much bigger than Omar, Mehbooba: Sheikh Rashid

    CoAS meets LG Sinha