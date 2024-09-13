J&K Police, army discuss operational, security measures

JAMMU, Sept 12: Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Operations and Security) Nalin Prabhat, along with Anand Jain, Additional Director General of police, Jammu, visited the Tiger Division for a high-level meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and senior officers.

The visit focused on reviewing and enhancing operational and security strategies in light of upcoming events in Jammu.

Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that the meeting provided a platform for an in-depth discussion on various operational and security aspects pertinent to the region.

Prabhat and Jain engaged with the GOC and officers to ensure comprehensive preparedness and effective coordination among the forces.

The dialogue aimed at strengthening security protocols and operational efficiency to address any emerging challenges.

Both Prabhat and Jain praised the unwavering commitment and synergy between the Tiger Division and other security agencies.

Their appreciation highlighted the robust collaboration that is crucial for maintaining order and ensuring the safety of the region amidst forthcoming events.

The visit underscored the shared objective of maintaining a secure environment for the people of Jammu.