back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K Police, army discuss operational, security measures
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Police, army discuss operational, security measures

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 12:  Jammu and Director General (Operations and Security) Nalin Prabhat, along with Anand Jain, Additional Director General of police, Jammu, visited the Tiger Division for a high-level meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and senior officers.

    The visit focused on reviewing and enhancing operational and security strategies in light of upcoming events in Jammu.

    Jammu-based PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that the meeting provided a platform for an in-depth discussion on various operational and security aspects pertinent to the region.

    Prabhat and Jain engaged with the GOC and officers to ensure comprehensive preparedness and effective coordination among the forces.

    The dialogue aimed at strengthening security protocols and operational efficiency to address any emerging challenges.

    Both Prabhat and Jain praised the unwavering commitment and synergy between the Tiger Division and other security agencies.

    Their appreciation highlighted the robust collaboration that is crucial for maintaining order and ensuring the safety of the region amidst forthcoming events.

    The visit underscored the shared objective of maintaining a secure for the people of Jammu.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Only PDP can fight BJP’s onslaught on J&K’s identity: Mehbooda
    Next article
    CoAS meets LG Sinha
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    My fight much bigger than Omar, Mehbooba: Sheikh Rashid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 11: Member of Parliament for North Kashmir...

    CoAS meets LG Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 12: Chief of the Army Staff, General...

    Only PDP can fight BJP’s onslaught on J&K’s identity: Mehbooda

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Former  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister...

    Properties of drug peddlers attached in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 12: Properties of three alleged drug peddlers...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 J&K AGMUT Officers shuffle among transfer of 33 IAS, 45...

    My fight much bigger than Omar, Mehbooba: Sheikh Rashid

    CoAS meets LG Sinha