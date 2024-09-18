back to top
Search
    India‘One nation, one election’ not practical; BJP’s bid to divert attention: Kharge
    India

    ‘One nation, one election’ not practical; BJP’s bid to divert attention: Kharge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said ‘one nation, one election' was not practical and alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when elections approach. His remarks came after the report of the high-level committee on ‘one nation, one election' was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the . Asked about the issue, Kharge said at a press conference here, “It is not practical. It will not work. When elections come, and they are not getting any issues to raise, then they divert attention from real issues.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Cong Files Police Complaint Over Statements Of NDA Leaders Targeting Rahul
    Next article
    Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut over movie ‘Emergency’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Increased involvement of women in research and development crucial for country’s progress: Murmu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies JAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that increased...

    ‘Samanvaya’ portal for data exchange among police forces on cyber criminals’ activities: MHA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  Aiming for a major country wide crackdown...

    Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut over movie ‘Emergency’

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHANDIGARH:  A court here has issued notices to BJP...

    Cong Files Police Complaint Over Statements Of NDA Leaders Targeting Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI, Sept 18: The Congress on Wednesday filed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Increased involvement of women in research and development crucial for country’s...

    ‘Samanvaya’ portal for data exchange among police forces on cyber criminals’...

    Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut over movie ‘Emergency’