back to top
Search
    IndiaChandigarh court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut over movie ‘Emergency’
    India

    Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut over movie ‘Emergency’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    CHANDIGARH:  A court here has issued notices to BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut and others on a complaint accusing them of maligning the image of Sikhs in her upcoming movie ‘Emergency'.

    The notices were issued by the Chandigarh district court on Tuesday on a plea filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, who is also the president of the NGO Lawyers for Humanity.

    The respondents have been asked to file their replies by December 5. Bassi in his petition alleged that Ranaut and other respondents have in the movie ‘Emergency' tried to “malign the image of Sikhs” and particularly “targeted” the former Jathedar of the Akal Takth by portraying him as a “terrorist”.

    “The accused without studying the proper historical facts and figures had portrayed Sikhs in bad shape and also made wrong and false allegations against the supreme temporal seat of the Sikh community as in the trailer of the movie it was shown that the sitting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takth Sahib was demanding separate state which is totally false and it was shown just to malign the image of Sikhs and the Akal Takth Jathedars,” Bassi alleged in the plea. “That by this act and conduct of the accused, they hurt the sentiments and feelings of the Sikh community in general and the deponent,” the petition filed by Bassi, the former president of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, said.

    The petitioner has demanded an FIR against Ranaut and two other respondents under section 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts of prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197(1) (punishment for making or publishing false or misleading information that could jeopardise ' sovereignty, unity, integrity or security), 302 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘One nation, one election’ not practical; BJP’s bid to divert attention: Kharge
    Next article
    ‘Samanvaya’ portal for data exchange among police forces on cyber criminals’ activities: MHA
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Increased involvement of women in research and development crucial for country’s progress: Murmu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies JAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that increased...

    ‘Samanvaya’ portal for data exchange among police forces on cyber criminals’ activities: MHA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  Aiming for a major country wide crackdown...

    ‘One nation, one election’ not practical; BJP’s bid to divert attention: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said...

    Cong Files Police Complaint Over Statements Of NDA Leaders Targeting Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI, Sept 18: The Congress on Wednesday filed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Increased involvement of women in research and development crucial for country’s...

    ‘Samanvaya’ portal for data exchange among police forces on cyber criminals’...

    ‘One nation, one election’ not practical; BJP’s bid to divert attention:...