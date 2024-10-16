Omar visits Hazratbal shrine ahead of his swearing in

Srinagar, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine here ahead of his swearing-in, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the union territory.

Abdullah, who is being sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir visited the shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad, on the banks of the famous Dal Lake here.

Locals welcomed the chief minister designate and showered toffees on him.