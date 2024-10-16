back to top
Search
    JammuOmar visits Hazratbal shrine ahead of his swearing in
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Omar visits Hazratbal shrine ahead of his swearing in

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 16: and chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine here ahead of his swearing-in, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the union territory.
    Abdullah, who is being sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir visited the shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad, on the banks of the famous Dal Lake here.
    Locals welcomed the chief minister designate and showered toffees on him.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rahul, Priyanka In Srinagar for Omar Abdullah’s Swearing-in as J&K Chief Minister
    Next article
    Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of UT Jammu and Kashmir
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of UT Jammu and Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as...

    Rahul, Priyanka In Srinagar for Omar Abdullah’s Swearing-in as J&K Chief Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition...

    IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; Nothing suspicious found

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ahmedabad, Oct 16: A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Mumbai...

    “We have a lot to do”: Omar Abdullah pays tribute to National Conference Founder Sheikh Abdullah ahead of historic swearing-in as J&K CM

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of UT Jammu...

    Rahul, Priyanka In Srinagar for Omar Abdullah’s Swearing-in as J&K Chief...

    IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; Nothing suspicious...