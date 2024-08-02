back to top
    Omar Abdullah accuses govt of financial mismanagement in J&K

    By: Northlines

    SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the government of financial mismanagement in and , saying it was leaving a legacy of “back-breaking debt” for the elected government, whenever it assumed power.

     

    Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, made the remark while reacting to reports that the Union Territory was facing mounting financial pressure as its total liabilities had swelled to Rs 1,12,797 crore (Rs 1.12 lakh crore) in the 2022-23 fiscal.
    “In the 10 years of BJP/NDA rule at the Centre, all Jammu and Kashmir has received is crippling debt. The powers that be love talking about a ‘naya Jammu and Kashmir' but what they forget to tell everyone is that the only legacy they are leaving for the elected government, when it comes, is one of back-backing interest payments and a financial crisis,” he said in a post on X.
    According to recent figures, Jammu and Kashmir's liabilities had more than tripled from Rs 29,972 crore in 2010-11 in 10 years.

    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Mandates Attendance For I-Day Celebrations
    Next article
    Jammu And Kashmir High Court Orders IAS Officer To Appear In Criminal Contempt Case Following Alleged Harassment Of Judicial Officer
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

