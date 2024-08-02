J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Mandates Attendance For I-Day Celebrations

JAMMU, Aug 2: In observance of Independence Day on August 15, 2024, all Government employees stationed in Srinagar and Jammu have been mandatorily asked to attend the main celebrations at Bakshi Stadium and Maulana Azad Stadium, respectively.

“Attendance is mandatory as part of official duties, with absences only permitted with prior approval from immediate superiors,” ordered Government.

Further, the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Public Sector Undertaking leaders have been directed to ensure compliance from their staff.

Click Here To View Order