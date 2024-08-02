back to top
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Mandates Attendance For I-Day Celebrations
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Mandates Attendance For I-Day Celebrations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: In observance of Independence Day on August 15, 2024, all Government employees stationed in Srinagar and Jammu have been mandatorily asked to attend the main celebrations at Bakshi Stadium and Maulana Azad Stadium, respectively.
    “Attendance is mandatory as part of official duties, with absences only permitted with prior approval from immediate superiors,” ordered Government.
    Further, the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Public Sector Undertaking leaders have been directed to ensure compliance from their staff.

    Click Here To View Order

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

