back to top
Search
    HaryanaOlympic Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Honored in Punjab and Haryana
    HaryanaLatest NewsPunjab

    Olympic Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Honored in Punjab and Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Top shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who both hail from the northern states, recently returned home to Chandigarh after winning bronze medals for India at the 2024 Paris . The pair achieved success in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating South Korea in a tightly contested playoff.

    Upon arriving in Chandigarh, the athletes' first stop was meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Both CMs warmly congratulated the medal winners and exchanged views on developing and infrastructure in their respective states.

    Manu and Sarabjot, who are pursuing postgraduate studies in public administration at DAV College, also visited their alma mater Panjab University. There, they were felicitated by the Vice Chancellor for bringing pride and honor to the institution at the international stage.

    The 22-year-old Manu, originally from Jhajjar in Haryana, expressed her gratitude for the support of family, coaches and state authorities that has enabled her shooting success over the years. She also aims to balance her training with academics going forward.

    Sarabjot echoed similar sentiments, thanking Ambala and Haryana for identifying and nurturing his talent from a young age. Both shooters look forward to more glory for India in future tournaments with continued efforts at the grassroots level across the region.

    Previous article
    Haryana, Punjab CMs congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Olympics
    Next article
    Committed to Conducting Polls In Jammu And Kashmir At Earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: The General-officer-Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps,...

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on...

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu region

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jalandhar, Aug 9: The Border Security Force has “hugely”...

    Face-Off between Chairman Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha; Opposition walks out

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9:  Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu...