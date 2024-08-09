Olympic Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Honored in Punjab and Haryana

Top shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who both hail from the northern states, recently returned home to Chandigarh after winning bronze medals for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The pair achieved success in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating South Korea in a tightly contested playoff.

Upon arriving in Chandigarh, the athletes' first stop was meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Both CMs warmly congratulated the medal winners and exchanged views on developing sports culture and infrastructure in their respective states.

Manu and Sarabjot, who are pursuing postgraduate studies in public administration at DAV College, also visited their alma mater Panjab University. There, they were felicitated by the Vice Chancellor for bringing pride and honor to the institution at the international stage.

The 22-year-old Manu, originally from Jhajjar in Haryana, expressed her gratitude for the support of family, coaches and state authorities that has enabled her shooting success over the years. She also aims to balance her training with academics going forward.

Sarabjot echoed similar sentiments, thanking Ambala and Haryana for identifying and nurturing his talent from a young age. Both shooters look forward to more glory for India in future tournaments with continued efforts at the grassroots level across the region.