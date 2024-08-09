back to top
Search
    HaryanaHaryana, Punjab CMs congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Olympics
    HaryanaLatest NewsPunjab

    Haryana, Punjab CMs congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Olympics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra added another medal to his collection by clinching silver at the Paris yesterday. The defending champion threw 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt to finish second behind gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who recorded an Olympic record throw of 90.12m.

    With this achievement, Chopra has become the first Indian track and field athlete to win medals at consecutive Olympic Games, cementing his status as one of the leading javelin throwers in the . His efforts have brought immense pride and joy to the people of .

    Leaders from Haryana and , where Chopra hails from, were quick to laud the champion athlete. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called Chopra the ‘Golden Boy' of India and said winning silver in Paris was a testament to fulfilling the nations expectations of him. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated Chopra for adding another prestigious medal to his cabinet.

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda praised Chopra for making the country proud on the biggest sporting stage through his talent and perseverance. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Warring added that Chopra's accomplishments are an inspiration for millions across the nation.

    With the Paris silver, Neeraj Chopra has cemented his place among India's greatest ever Olympians. He will now look to end the year on a high by defending his Commonwealth and Asian Games titles later this year.

    Previous article
    J&K | Finance department orders transfer of 7 Officers
    Next article
    Olympic Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Honored in Punjab and Haryana
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: The General-officer-Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps,...

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on...

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu region

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jalandhar, Aug 9: The Border Security Force has “hugely”...

    Face-Off between Chairman Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha; Opposition walks out

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9:  Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu...