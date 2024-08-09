Haryana, Punjab CMs congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Olympics

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra added another medal to his collection by clinching silver at the Paris Olympics yesterday. The defending champion threw 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt to finish second behind gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who recorded an Olympic record throw of 90.12m.

With this achievement, Chopra has become the first Indian track and field athlete to win medals at consecutive Olympic Games, cementing his status as one of the leading javelin throwers in the world. His efforts have brought immense pride and joy to the people of India.

Leaders from Haryana and Punjab, where Chopra hails from, were quick to laud the champion athlete. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called Chopra the ‘Golden Boy' of India and said winning silver in Paris was a testament to fulfilling the nations expectations of him. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated Chopra for adding another prestigious medal to his cabinet.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda praised Chopra for making the country proud on the biggest sporting stage through his talent and perseverance. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Warring added that Chopra's accomplishments are an inspiration for millions across the nation.

With the Paris silver, Neeraj Chopra has cemented his place among India's greatest ever Olympians. He will now look to end the year on a high by defending his Commonwealth and Asian Games titles later this year.