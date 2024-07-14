Nr Army Commander asks troops to remain in operational alert

Srinagar, July 13: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and asked troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness.

The Army Commander, who was accompanied by the Leh based General officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, appreciated the troops for their professional excellence.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Cdr NC accompanied by GOC, @firefurycorps visited the Prashu Warriors Brigade and Uniform Force deployed along the Line of Actual Control to review the operational preparedness,” the Northern Command wrote on X.

The Army commander appreciated the troops for their professional excellence, continued efforts towards technology absorption and exhorted them to remain in a high state of operational readiness, it added.