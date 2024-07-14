back to top
    Ensure foolproof security for Muhurram: IGP Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Inspector General of Police V K Birdi on Saturday directed security forces to increase surveillance and ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muhurram-related events in the valley.

    Birdi chaired a security review meeting here which was attended by senior officers from the police force and its Criminal Investigation Department, Intelligence Bureau, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

    The meeting focused on various security arrangements put in place for Muharram during which a large number of religious processions are expected to be taken out in various parts of the valley, officials said.

    The security measures related to the challenges in the management of mourning processions, crowd control, traffic regulation and maintenance of law and order during the period were also discussed, they said.

    The IGP Kashmir directed the officers to have foolproof security arrangements in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of the events. Birdi also directed them to increase surveillance on “anti- elements” and “mischief mongers”.

    He advised the officers to visit imambargahs and mosques to review the security arrangements and conduct coordination meetings with both Sunni and Shia community members.

    The IGP Kashmir stressed engagement with the Shia community leaders and members, seeking their cooperation for the safe and peaceful conduct of all the events.

    He also directed the district heads to devise comprehensive security strategies and route plans in their respective districts to prevent any untoward event.

    During the meeting, the officers also briefed the IGP Kashmir on the ongoing annual and its status

     

    Nr Army Commander asks troops to remain in operational alert
